Man sought for threatening shooting at Khon Kaen mall

Khon Kaen governor Kraisorn Kongchalad, wearing a dark blue jacket, joins police officers at Khon Kaen Central Plaza in Muang district for an inspection on Thursday night. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Authorities are searching for a man who threatened a mass shooting at Khon Kaen Central Plaza via social media on Thursday. Security will be heightened in vulnerable locations throughout this northeastern province during the weekend.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Myanmar national Sai Sun Paur, has not been confirmed as the actual person behind the posts on Facebook, as his photo and name may have been impersonated, police reported on Friday.

One of the posts featured a handgun with a caption stating he would arrive at the shopping mall in 30 minutes.

In response, over 200 police officers were deployed to the mall in Muang district at 7pm on Thursday. Customers were evacuated, and shops closed early, though no shooting occurred.

The plaza reopened as usual on Friday, with officers maintaining a presence to ensure public safety.

Authorities are using the Facebook account to track down the suspect and plan to charge him with making threats under the Computer Crime Act.