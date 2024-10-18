Prime iCon fraud suspect 'Boss Paul' jailed

Boss Paul says he had never paid bribe money to any state agencies

Warathaphon "Boss Paul" Waratyaworrakul, founder and CEO of The iCon Group, is escorted by police from the Central Investigation Bureau to the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Friday morning. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Warathaphon "Boss Paul" Waratyaworrakul, a prime suspect in The iCon Group fraud case, has been remanded in custody along with 17 other suspects after the Criminal Court approved a police request for detention on Friday.

The 41-year-old founder and CEO of the well-known online business promoter appeared stressed as he was escorted from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to the court on Ratchadaphisek Road at 9.15am.

Police opposed bail, citing collusion with other suspects and the systematic nature of their offences, which have impacted society and involved numerous victims. He may pose a flight risk if released temporarily, according to officers.

After examining the police's request and Mr Warathaphon's testimony, the court granted the detention request. The suspect did not seek bail and was taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison at 11.45am.

Mr Warathaphon was among 18 suspects wanted on charges of colluding in public fraud and inputting false information into a computer system. All denied the allegations.

Seventeen suspects were sent to court on Thursday. All were taken to jail after the court rejected bail requests submitted by three high-profile celebrities, citing flight risk, while the others did not apply for release. The three celebrities are actor Yuranunt "Boss Sam" Pamornmontri, actress Pechaya "Boss Min" Wattanamontree and television host Kan "Boss Kan" Kantathavorn.

The suspects, referred to as "bosses" within the iCon Group's marketing hierarchy, were apprehended on Wednesday following over 1,000 fraud complaints. Victims reported that the company lured them with online marketing courses costing less than 100 baht and pressured them into further financial commitments, resulting in substantial losses.

Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum, the CIB deputy commissioner, said Mr Warathaphon wanted to give additional statements concerning his business. Investigators completed their questioning around 8pm on Thursday before he was taken to court the following morning.

Regarding public scepticism about the firm, Pol Maj Gen Suwat said investigators needed time to work on the case and would collaborate with relevant agencies, promising justice for all involved.

Withoon Keng-ngarm, Mr Warathaphon's attorney, said on Friday that he would not pursue bail after other suspects were denied release. The lawyer visited his client at the CIB office before court proceedings.

During questioning, Mr Warathaphon insisted that his company operated legally. His lawyer said that all involved were innocent.

On Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the CIB, had questioned Mr Warathaphon about an audio clip featuring a conversation between two men.

The company's CEO admitted the audio clip that went viral on social media was his own voice. However, he insisted he had never paid bribe money to any state agencies as alleged.

His lawyer also refuted claims made by Ekkapop Luangprasert, an advisor to the interior minister, regarding asset conversion into cryptocurrency for bribes.

Mr Withoon said the company's turnover was 10 billion baht, making it impossible for that amount to have been used for bribes. He verified Mr Ekkapop's claims and found that the person mentioned by the minister's advisor had no connection to The iCon Group.

He warned Mr Ekkapop that he could face charges for making false allegations.