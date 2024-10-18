Govt to focus on R&D for EVs, AI and clean energy

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chairs a meeting of the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council at Government House on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

The government will focus more on R&D, especially in science and innovation for electric vehicles (EV), AI, advanced medical industries and clean energy, said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

During this year's third meeting of the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council she chaired on Friday, Ms Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of advancing higher education, science, research and innovation in Thailand to benefit the people and the country.

She said the meeting focused on research to strengthen key national industries. This aligns with labour market demand and the need to attract investment and drive development in various sectors.

Ms Paetongtarn said special attention was given to Thailand’s "4+2" industries: EV, AI, advanced medical industries, clean energy transition and sustainable natural resource management.

In addition, the prime minister said the government is focusing on personnel development to support industrial growth, adding that it is committed to promoting lifelong learning and upskilling opportunities, especially through the establishment of learning platforms promoted by the National Credit Bank.

Ms Paetongtarn said she hopes the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council's efforts will help develop science, engineering and social knowledge to solve national problems and generate income through research advancements.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) launched the "Thailand Space Week 2024" event, themed "Converging Technologies, Connecting People", to create a platform for connecting cutting-edge technologies and tech-savvy people.

The event, the largest space-related event in Southeast Asia, will partner with more than 30 international and domestic organisations, including the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), Siemens, Thaicom, PTT, ISPACE, and the Cabinet Office of Japan, among others.

It will showcase the latest trends in space technology and demonstrate how these innovations can be applied in various industries.

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi highlighted the importance of the space industry in driving Thailand's economic development and increasing the country's competitive edge in the global market.

The event will feature numerous activities, including talks by leading experts, space technology exhibitions and business matching sessions, where international space agencies, policymakers, experts and entrepreneurs from around the world will gather to explore opportunities for collaboration, she said. The minister expressed confidence that Thailand is ready to position itself as a hub for space technology development in Asean.