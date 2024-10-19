Mae Sai clear-up 'almost finished'

Disaster relief personnel from the 1st Cavalry Division of the Royal Thai Army on Friday help clean up and restore homes affected by flash floods and mudslides in Mae Sai district, in Chiang Rai Province. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Post-flood recovery work in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district is almost complete, the government's operation centre for helping flood, storm and landslide victims said on Friday, adding the work in all affected communities is expected to be completed by Monday as planned.

Overall, the recovery work was about 96% complete, said Jirayu Huangsab, in his capacity as a spokesman for the centre, citing an update provided by the centre's forward command in Chiang Rai.

And while local residents are preparing to return to their homes, the Ministry of Labour is offering to check electrical wiring in their homes free of charge and re-wire them if necessary, said Mr Jirayu.

The ministry is currently focusing on Mae Sai and will next move on to help flood victims in other districts when its Mae Sai mission is complete, he said.

Meanwhile, in terms of flood prevention, Chiang Rai's sub-committee on navigation, fair use of water, and maintenance and preservation of the flow of the Sai and Ruak rivers on Thursday decided to set up a team to survey communities along the Sai and Ruak rivers, said Mr Jirayu.

The team will also work to improve understanding among residents in these communities about the importance of building a new 5-kilometre flood wall stretching from the second Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge to Pha Chom cave, he said.

The resolution of the sub-committee will be reported by the Thai side to the Thailand-Myanmar joint committee on the fixed boundary on the Sai and Ruak rivers which is due to meet in December, said Mr Jirayu.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), which sent 85 workers and heavy equipment to help out in 13 flood-affected areas in Chiang Rai on Sept 19, said on Friday that the remaining work involves removing sediment and debris from some roads in Muang district. The teams have helped remove 4,100 cubic metres of mud so far.