Chemical leak prompts evacuation

Chemical fumes come out from HSMT New Material Technology (Thailand) Co factory in Sri Maha Pho district, Prachin Buri province on Friday afternoon, forcing evacuation of people in the area. (Photo: Prachin Buri public relations office Facebook)

A chemical leak occurred after an explosion at a factory in Prachin Buri's Sri Maha Pho district, leading to the evacuation of hundreds of people.

The incident, which took place at HSMT New Material Technology (Thailand) Co factory on Friday, caused a large release of chemical fumes, forcing nearly 200 locals to evacuate their homes. The locals, including the elderly, were relocated to a community centre in tambon Tha Toom for their safety.

Firefighters from Tha Toom Tambon Administration Office (TAO), were able to disperse the fumes and control the situation within the day of the incident.

The evacuation was ordered by district chief Juthamas Bua-Phuean, who also arranged for medical teams from Sri Maha Pho Hospital and the district’s public health office to assess evacuees' health.

Among the 183 people evacuated, 105 showed no symptoms, 48 reported minor throat and nasal irritation and 30, mostly elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions, required close monitoring for more severe symptoms such as eye irritation and nausea. Of these, 25 were transferred to Sri Maha Pho Hospital, and one was sent to Chularat 304 International Hospital.

According to the latest reports, the situation is now back to normal, and the evacuees have been sent back to their homes.

Locals reported hearing a loud explosion and smelling a strong odour about 3pm on Friday before experiencing symptoms like throat irritation and difficulty breathing.

According to the factory where the incident occurred, the explosion stemmed from a malfunction in a chemical tank used in the production of surfactants.

Authorities, including Prachin Buri's industry office and the Tha Toom TAO, have temporarily suspended the factory's operations.