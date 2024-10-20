Handout scheme to reach non-smartphone users

Eligible people have recently flocked to GSB's branch at Sanam Chai Khet, Chachoengsao province, to withdraw cash given under the state-sponsored cash handout programme. (Photo supplied)

The government will allow people without smartphones to register for the 10,000-baht handout scheme at state banks next month, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.

He said on Saturday that the first phase of the cash handout scheme for 14.5 million vulnerable people has generated a rapid circulation of money while stimulating the economy nationwide.

For people in vulnerable groups who do not have smartphones, the government is expected to open registration through state-owned banks in November, he said.

"There will be a clear conclusion after the first meeting of the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee, chaired by the prime minister. The meeting will take place at the earliest by the end of this month," he said.

He said the registration system at state banks is fully prepared and will be ready to service people in November.

For phase two of the scheme, he said the government will proceed with the same amount of 10,000 baht.

But he cannot confirm if it will be made in a lump sum or via instalments as the ministry does not yet have a time frame of when the second phase will start, he said.

"We still follow our goal to develop an open-loop payment system that will allow spending via digital wallets," he said.

When asked if the government will reintroduce the "Khon La Khrueng" co-payment scheme, he said the government has accepted all proposals for consideration.

If the project helps people, the government could adopt it to help accelerate spending, he said.

Nath Vongphanich, president of the Thai Retailers Association, said the association has proposed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra that she revive the "Shop Dee Mee Khuen" (Shop and Get Rebates) programme from the Revenue Department at the end of this year, which is considered a high season that will greatly stimulate the mood for spending.

"This will increase the opportunity to sell products to entrepreneurs and SMEs who have registered for VAT but have not yet started using it or are in the process of requesting approval to issue tax invoices in electronic form as required by the Revenue Department.

"The measure is proposed to reduce taxes by up to 50,000 baht for shoppers. The shopping stimulus campaign could generate more than 100 billion baht in circulation in the economy," he said.