Bangkok awards best toilets for hard work in big job

Listen to this article

City Hall has announced this year's 17 recipients of the best public-toilet awards as part of a push to promote the capital's hygiene standards.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the Best Restroom of the Year award, which was launched in 2009, recognises public toilets around the city with outstanding hygiene standards.

The winners will also be put forward to represent the capital in other similar regional competitions.

The award is presented to both the toilets and their operators to show City Hall's recognition of their hard work, he said.

This year, Mr Chadchart said 216 public toilets vied across 11 categories for the awards, with the majority located in 50 gas stations.

Following inspections, 17 located at fresh markets, hospitals, government offices, schools, gas stations, and department stores were awarded the Best Restroom of the Year title.

Another 34 public toilets were awarded Best Standard Restroom of the Year titles.

Sirindhorn Hospital in Prawet district, Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital in Bang Kholaem district and Siam Discovery in Pathumwan district were also awarded special prizes for the quality of their facilities.

Mr Chadchart said toilets from a wider variety of locations entered this year's competition than previously, which shows that more operators have taken a keen interest in improving the hygiene of public toilets.

City Hall hopes to expand the award to include so-called "midnight" restrooms, which are open 24/7.

Midnight restrooms are considered essential for s city where many people work the night shifts and need to answer the call of nature in the wee hours.

As a regular morning jogger, Mr Chadchart said drivers of public transport such as taxis, as well as nightlife goers, need the service of public restrooms.

"Making acceptable-quality toilets accessible to people during all hours is one of City Hall's missions," said Mr Chadchart.

In addition to the awards, Mr Chadchart said City Hall is working with 50 district offices on an ongoing basis to develop public restroom hygiene across the capital at restaurants, gas stations, schools, hospitals, and transport terminals.

"Public restrooms speak of the city's ability to manage its affairs," said Mr Chadchart.