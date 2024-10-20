Congestion charge for Bangkok gets governor Chadchart's nod

Vehicles wait at a traffic light at the Asok intersection in Bangkok on Saturday. City Hall is cautiously welcoming the government’s proposal to charge motorists for entering busy-traffic roads to help raise funds for a 200-billion-baht buy-back of electric train concessions from private firms. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt backs the Transport Ministry's plan to levy a congestion fee on vehicles entering central Bangkok streets to fund a flat 20-baht fare policy for every electric train line.

Mr Chadchart said congestion charges are not a new concept, having been implemented in cities like London and Singapore. The idea is to encourage wider use of public transport and wean people off driving private cars in high-traffic areas.

However, he emphasised that for such a system to work effectively in Bangkok, the city must first ensure it has a reliable and accessible public transport network. This involves more than just improving electric trains, but also expanding bus services and enhancing pedestrian access to get around conveniently and safely.

Mr Chadchart said the proposed congestion charge system, aimed at offsetting the government's investment in the 20-baht flat fare policy, would target vehicles entering Bangkok's central business district (CBD). If implemented, it would likely cover an extended zone rather than specific streets to prevent drivers from simply diverting to nearby areas to avoid the charge, he said.

"There must be sufficient public transport options available before charging drivers; otherwise, this policy could hit low-income residents too hard," said the governor.

He added careful planning would be necessary to prevent families, particularly those driving children to school regularly, from being unduly affected. Mr Chadchart said while the principle behind the proposal is sound, proper execution will be key. This includes integrating traffic technology to manage the congestion charges.

Samart Ratchapolsitte, former deputy Bangkok governor, on Saturday posted on Facebook, saying the idea has been discussed for years but was never implemented due to its projected adverse impact on commuters. Successful implementation would require thorough planning which addresses issues such as parking availability and fee exemptions. Without proper preparation, the congestion fee plan may fail, he said.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the initiative will be modelled on the success of similar systems in other countries.

He also suggested the government buy back the concessions granted to companies to operate the electric train lines in Bangkok. This way, the government can keep the fares low and make electric train commuting affordable.