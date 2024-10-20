Forest dept doubles its take from visits

Listen to this article

Tourists visit Koh Khai in Tarutao National Park in Satun in February. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP)'s income has increased by almost 50% to 2.2 billion baht in the fiscal year 2024.

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi in Krabi brought in the largest revenue of 629 million baht, and the most popular park is Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Attapon Charoenchansa, DNP director-general, said the DNP plans to open more tourist attractions to stimulate the economy, including new nature study trails, more botanical gardens and some wildlife sanctuaries.

He said the 133 national parks and nine forest parks generated a total revenue of 2.2 billion baht from Oct 1 last year to Sept 30 this year, up from 1.4 billion baht the previous year, or a 49.9% increase.

After Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, came Mu Koh Similan National Park in Phangnga (243 million baht), Khao Laem Ya-Mu Koh Samet National Park in Rayong (164 million baht), Ao Phangnga National Park in Phangnga (149 million baht), and Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima (129 million baht).

The total number of tourists to the parks was 18.6 million (12.6 million Thai and 5.9 million foreign tourists), a 17.7% increase from fiscal year 2023's 15.8 million tourists, he said.

The topmost visited park is Khao Yai National Park, followed by Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, Khao Laem Ya-Mu Koh Samet National Park, Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai, and Khao Khitchakut National Park in Chanthaburi.

Mr Attapon said DNP expects its revenue to reach 2.4 billion baht in the fiscal year 2025 and will upgrade infrastructure and facilities to take greater tourist numbers.

The DNP will also allow travellers to book accommodation inside national parks 60 days in advance, instead of the current 30 days.

It will provide online tickets to six popular parks: Khao Yai National Park, Inthanon National Park, Ao Phangnga National Park, Mu Koh Similan National Park, Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, and Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi.

The e-ticket sales system for all national parks would be ready within the next two years, he added.