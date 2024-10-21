iCon-linked monk faces land probe

Listen to this article

Phra Maha Vudhijaya Vajiramedhi (photo: from the V vajiramedhi Facebook page)

The Royal Forest Department will investigate if the Cherntawan International Meditation Centre, of Phra Maha Vudhijaya Vajiramedhi or V Vajiramedhi in Chiang Rai's Muang district, has encroached forest land.

Surachai Achalaboon, director-general of the Royal Forest Department, said on Sunday he had ordered the department's Chiang Rai office to investigate after receiving a report that the centre's occupied area exceeds the permitted area of 47 rai. Officials will inspect the site on Monday.

He said Cherntawan International Meditation Centre is in the Doi Pui National Forest Reserve.

The Vimuttayalai Foundation sought permission from the National Office of Buddhism to build the centre on 113 rai and later asked to use another 30 rai, totalling 143 rai, but the actual use of the area is 190 rai, which is considered an encroachment on 47 rai of national forest reserve.

Mr Surachai said the National Reserved Forest Act says that no one shall occupy, use, or live on the land, construct, clear, burn the forest or do anything that causes the forest to deteriorate or face a jail term of 1-20 years and a fine of 20,000-200,000 baht.

If such an offence occurs over a national reserve area larger than 25 rai, the penalty is jail for 4-20 years and a fine of 200,000-2,000,000 baht. In addition, the area must be reclaimed, he said.

Chiwaphap Chiwatham, chairman of the Senate Environmental Committee and former deputy director-general of the Royal Forest Department, said state agencies have submitted a total of 100,000 requests for permission to build structures in forest reserves nationwide.

However, several have begun work despite having not received permission.

Mr Chiwaphap compared the Cherntawan International Meditation Centre to the Big Buddha construction on Nak Koet Hill in Phuket province.

The Buddha went up without permission in the Nak Koet National Forest Reserve and eventually caused a mudslide after heavy rain in August, killing 13 people.

"A temple or meditation centre located in the forest should be modestly erected, rather than covering an area of about 200 rai, like the Cherntawan International Meditation Centre does. This is inappropriate," he said.

The investigation began when a social media post showed Phra Maha Vudhijaya Vajiramedhi teaching potential iCon Group members that doing business with the company would lead to wealth.

The clip sparked criticism about whether his teaching influenced some individuals to invest in iCon.

The company is accused of running a pyramid fraud scheme, and 18 executives, including the CEO, now face charges. More than 4,000 victims have come forward so far.

The prominent monk V Vajiramedhi, 51, was not available for comment.