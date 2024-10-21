Illegal internet cables found installed across Thai-Lao bridge

Listen to this article

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot cuts through an illegal internet cable on the Second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Mukdahan on Sunday. (Photo: the Mukdahan office of the Public Relations Department)

MUKDAHAN - Authorities have severed internet cables found to be illegally carrying services from Mukdahan province across the friendship bridge and about five kilometres deep into Laos.

The service was believed used by scam gangs based in Laos to deceive Thai victims into believing they were dealing with callers and businesses based in Thailand.

National Broadcasting and Telecommunications commissioner Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn told reporters the illegal cable link was discovered on Sunday.

The cables were strung across the Second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge linking Mukdahan province and Savannakhet province in Laos across the Mekong River.

The cables were installed by a company the NBTC had licensed to provide telecommunications services only in Thailand, he said.

“NBTC officials used specialised equipment to examine the cables and found that they carried internet services about five kilometres deep into Lao soil. The internet service reached a big business district. It could cater to about 10,000 users at a time,” Pol Gen Nathathorn said.

“This enabled call scam gangs to conveniently deceive Thai people, as if they had their base in Thailand. This network was installed blatantly without any fear of legal action,” he said. The commissioner did not name the telecommunications service provider concerned.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot said the case was unusual.

Officials had frequently found internet cables laid along natural border crossings and over rivers. “This is the first time we found cables installed on a cross-border bridge,” he said.