Chinese businessmen abducted, ransomed for B12m

A still taken from security camera footage shows armed men at the office of the two Chinese abductees on Saturday evening. (Photo supplied)

Police are hunting an armed gang that allegedly abducted two Chinese businessmen from their office in Bangkok and ransomed them for about 12 million baht on Saturday.

Pol Col Pornthep Chalermkiat, chief of the Sutthisarn station, said on Monday the two men were accommodation agents for Chinese visitors.

They complained to police on Sunday night that they were abducted from their rented house, which also held their office, on Ratchadaphisek 24 Road in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok on Oct 19.

They alleged that on Saturday an acquaintance asked them to ensure they had 3 million baht in cash at hand because the caller planned to again cash digital currency with them.

Later that day, five armed men entered their office, took the 3 million baht cash and abducted them.

The two men said they were separated and taken to Nakhon Nayok province in two vehicles. There they were forced to transfer US$270,000 (about 8.9 million baht) to the gang's account.

Afterwards, the two men said, they were taken back to Bangkok in one vehicle and set free in Bang Khen district.

Pol Col Pornthep said the gang’s vehicles had false licence plates and they fled separately.

One victim suspected his former wife was behind the alleged crime. The police station chief believed the gang and the former wife were hiding in Thailand.

Police finished questioning the two men about 3am on Monday. They were placed under police protection for their own safety. No names were released.