Zoo reports tourists seen with slingshot to police

Chon Buri: Khao Kheow Open Zoo has filed a formal complaint against a group of Chinese tourists who were seen in a TikTok video using a slingshot in the sanctuary.

The video, which was captioned "Not cute at all", made its rounds on social media after it was posted by a netizen on TikTok.

The TikTok clip showed a group of tourists from China, who were accompanied by a tour guide, using a slingshot in the zoo's Tiger Valley zone.

Krittaphas Intipanya, head of security at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, on Monday said that he has been instructed by zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy to report the incident to Sri Racha Police Station in an effort to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

According to him, the zoo is home to free-roaming monkeys, so zoo staff typically carry a slingshot as a precaution to deter the animals from coming too close to tourists.

Mr Krittaphas said the zoo director was concerned that tourists' actions might lead to other incidents of animal abuse in the zoo, so he instructed him to file a complaint with the police.

In addition to filing a formal complaint, the zoo has also sent letters to tour companies, urging them to warn their clients not to bring slingshots into the zoo or act in ways which could harm the animals.

This is not the first time tourists have exhibited harmful behaviour toward animals at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Last month, another TikTok user posted a video of tourists throwing seashells and pouring water on Moo Deng, the zoo's famous pygmy hippopotamus calf, while she was resting.

The incident led the zoo's director to set stricter visitation rules and install CCTV cameras around popular enclosures to ensure the animals' safety.