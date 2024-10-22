Chinese couple arrested for ransoming ex-husband for B12m

Listen to this article

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, third from right, and Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, commander of the Immigration Division 2, second from right, question the Chinese suspect at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night. (Photo: Immigration Police Division 2)

A Chinese couple were arrested for forming a gang who abducted and ransomed two compatriots including an ex-husband for about 12 million baht.

Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp Poolsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, on Tuesday identified the arrested suspects as Liu Bomr and Du Yangzhen and said they were among six suspects in the abduction case.

According to the deputy commissioner, the Chinese woman, Du, was a former wife of one abductee. She told police that she had informed her new husband that she had been abused by her ex. In response, her new husband was frustrated and planned to take revenge by robbing the man.

The new husband contacted another Chinese man named Tong who then recruited three Myanmar men to form the robbery team.

The gang gathered at a rented house in Lat Phrao-Wang Hin area to plot the crime.

The woman then called her ex-husband last Saturday and told him to prepare 3.2 million baht in cash and alleged that a client wanted to exchange digital money for the sum.

Fifteen minutes later the gang of five armed men arrived at his Anget Property (Thailand) Co which stands in a rented house on Ratchadaphisek 24 Road in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. They robbed the man and another Chinese man of the 3.2-million-baht cash and also took both victims to Nakhon Nayok province.

There the gang threatened to kill both unless they transferred them USDT270,000 (about 9 million baht).

After the other sum was transferred, the gang returned to Bangkok and release the victims on Nawamin 100 Road on Sunday.

The gang went to their rented house in Lat Phrao-Wang Hin area where they shared the money. Afterwards Mr Liu and his wife went to Pattaya and then traveled back to Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province.

The man was apprehended when he checked in for flight ZA679 of Sky Angkor Airlines to Phnom Penh at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night.

The woman was arrested at the rented house in Lat Phrao-Wang Hin area in Bangkok where police also found plastic handcuffs and kidnappers’ clothes. Both confessed to the crime.

Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp said four other suspects escaped to Cambodia through Chanthaburi proince.

Police were also investigating the property company of the victims to find out why it offered cryptocurrency exchange services and how it raised money for the business.

Earlier Immigration Police Division 2 said Mr Liu had a Cedeao passport, also known as an Ecowas passport, a common passport document issued by members of the Economic Community of West African States.

Immigration police identified the victims as Xie Chuanqi and Xie Chuanfa.