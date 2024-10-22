Filipino pickpockets admit to targeting tourists in Bangkok

Suspects say some of stolen money was sent to Filipino broker

Listen to this article

Thong Lo police arrest nine members of a Filipino pickpocketing gang and take a photo with some of them, with their faces blurred. (Photo: Police TV)

Nine Philippine nationals were arrested in Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly pickpocketing a South Korean tourist. They admitted to having committed similar offences multiple times, targeting foreign visitors in popular tourist hotspots.

Police detained two Filipino men and seven Filipina women at a hotel in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district and at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, following a complaint from a South Korean man who reported being targeted by a pickpocketing gang at Sukhumvit Soi 33 in Watthana district around 6.40pm on Oct 16.

Thong Lo police investigators examined footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which showed the gang surrounding the victim to slow his movements before one member stole his wallet. The gang then fled the scene.

Police tracked the suspects along their escape route and arrested seven of them at the hotel in Phaya Thai. The two others were apprehended at Suvarnabhumi airport as they were prepared to board a flight back to their home country.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to travelling from the Philippines to carry out thefts at tourist venues in Bangkok. They rented rooms and went out to find victims, particularly in areas under the jurisdiction of Thong Lo and Lumpini police stations.

The suspects also confessed to having pickpocketed tourists on many occasions, subsequently dividing the stolen money and valuables. Some of the money was sent to a Filipino broker for transfer into their bank accounts.

Police charged them with colluding in thefts. All were held in police custody for legal action.