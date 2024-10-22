Almost 7,000 fraud complaints filed against the iCon Group

Listen to this article

National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, centre, tells Tuesday's media briefing that 6,979 people nationwide had filed fraud complaints against The iCon Group, reporting losses totalling 2,046 million baht. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Almost 7,000 fraud complaints have been laid against The iCon Group, with total reported losses exceeding 2 billion baht.

In the period Oct 10-21, a total of 6,979 people filed charges with the Central Investigation Bureau's (CIB) complaints centre and at police stations across the country, national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet said on Tuesday. Complainants reported total damages of 2,046 million baht.

Investigators were now examining the financial records and money trails of the online business, he said.

On Tuesday, police searched 11 more locations linked to the 18 company officers accused of public fraud, looking for additional evidence, Pol Gen Kitrat said.

Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, 41, the founder and CEO of The iCon Group, and 17 other suspects, including celebrities, were arrested last Wednesday on charges of public fraud and putting false information into a computer system. All were held in custody.

The iCon Group, a prominent online business promoting direct selling through its dealers and their agents, is accused of running a pyramid scheme.

Pol Gen Kitrat said investigators were collecting and compiling evidence to support applications for court arrest warrants for a second group of suspects.

He assured reporters that anybody found involved would face legal action regardless of who they were.

Asked if the wife of popular TV host and actor Kan Kantathavorn was among the second group facing arrest warrants, Pol Gen Kitrat said he had not seen her name in the list of suspects. There were also no reports of her having left the country.

Mr Kan is one of the 18 suspects already arrested.

The police chief said additional charges would be pressed against the 18 suspects if the ongoing investigation revealed other offences.

Asked about viral audio clips of people allegedly trying to extort money from “Boss Paul,’’ he said Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau was investigating the matter.

The police chief declined to disclose any information about those involved. Mr Warathaphon has confirmed it was his voice in the audio recordings.

Authorities have to date seized assets, including luxury cars and other valuables, worth about 400 million baht from the 18 prime suspects.

Pol Maj Gen Sophon Saraphat, CIB deputy commissioner, said police were looking into reports about transfers of assets of those involved in The iCon fraud case. The officers were examining evidence, particularly security camera footage, for clues and evidence of transfers of assets.

CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said an examination of Mr Warathaphon’s ID card and details confirmed he was Thai, not a foreign citizen. Authorities had checked the registration database and found that his ID card began with the number 5 because his name was missing during an initial survey and was added later, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.