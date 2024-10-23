Part of eastern Thai island of Koh Kham for sale at B1.8bn

The island of Koh Kham in the eastern Thai province of Trat (photo: Trat office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Recent posts on Facebook made headlines on Wednesday as they advertised an intention to sell part of Koh Kham island together with incomplete resort houses in the eastern province of Trat for 1.8 billion baht.

Facebook user Apassara Sonsab wrote that the “private island” up for grabs was the most beautiful island in Trat and there were incomplete resort houses available in the same sale package.

According to the post, the area for sale on the island covers about 10 rai and the island boasts crystal clear seawater, a clean sand beach stretching about 300 metres and groups of beautiful volcanic rocks. It is about 35 kilometres off mainland Trat and about one kilometre from Koh Mak.

The Trat office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand responded to the Koh Kham sale posts by saying that people do not need to have 1.8 billion baht in order to visit the island by motorboat or kayak from Koh Mak, and see volcanic rock formations and coral and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

The office said that Koh Kham was a volcanic crater hundreds of millions of years ago.

In 2014, the owner of the land was charged with forest and sea encroachment by building a 148-metre-long bridge, a 480m-long embankment and land reclamation.

Nol Suwatchananont, president of the Koh Mak administrative organisation, said a land rights document for the 10-rai plot on Koh Kham had been sold several times.

He said that a restauranteur in Chon Buri owned the current land title, and the intention to sell it was real.