Chiang Mai condo scam victims seek justice after 2-year stall

A group of victims has petitioned the Foundation Campaigning to Reclaim Social Justice to help follow up on a condominium fraud case that has not progressed since 2022.

The victims submitted evidence to the foundation’s chairman, lawyer Ronnarong Kaewpet, in a bid to seek assistance in pursuing the case.

Narumon Simons, one of the complainants, said she purchased a condominium unit at a luxury condominium project located in Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong District.

The project had prices starting at 2.9 million baht per unit.

The project was launched in January 2019 with an event where well-known figures and celebrities, including Kan Kantathavorn, one of the suspects in the iCon Group pyramid scheme scandal, were presenters.

Ms Narumon claimed that the project’s developer offered to help buyers generate income by renting out the units.

She said she agreed to let the developer rent out her unit and received around 100,000 baht per year from 2019 to 2022.

After that, no further payments were received, so she decided to terminate her contract and reclaim her unit.

She found her unit was occupied by Chinese tenants and severely run down.

The situation was similar to what other fellow buyers experienced.

Some of them had purchased seven units but did not receive the amount of rental fees from the developer as agreed in the contract, she said.

According to her, more than 100 victims, with combined damages exceeding 300 million baht, filed a complaint with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) against the condominium developer in 2022. However, there has been no progress on the case.

Ms Narumon said the swift action by authorities on the recent iCon Group scam inspired them to seek similar attention from the authorities for their cases.

Lawyer Ronnarong said he would discuss with the victims to set a date so he could accompany them to the DSI office to inquire about the case's progress.