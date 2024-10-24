Driver thrown from car, dies, after hitting power pole

The crashed car car lies upside down in front of a roadside tile shop on highway 226 (Nakhon Ratchasima-Buri Ram) in Muang district, Buri Ram, on Wednesday night. (Photo: Buri Ram Sawang Janyatham Rescue)

BURI RAM - A car crashed into a roadside power pole, the impact hurling the driver out of the vehicle and through the roof of nearby shop on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred about 7.57pm on highway 226 in Muang district. Emergency responders found the 43-year-old driver, identified only as Ratchakorn, lying unconscious on the ground under the tile shop awning with a very weak pulse.

She did not respond to first aid and was rushed to Buri Ram hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Buri Ram Sawang Janyatham Rescue.

The driver was believed to have been thrown from the vehicle when it hit a power pole, landed on the sheet metal awning roof and fallen through it onto the ground. There was a big hole torn in the roofing.

The car was found upside down and the struck power pole was broken into three pieces.