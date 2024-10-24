Crystal meth found hidden in tour van, bound for Malaysia

Listen to this article

An officer points to an opened, secret compartment in the tour van roof containing packages of crystal methamphetamine, during a search at a security checkpoint in Songkhla. The driver and two other suspects were arrested separately. (Screenshot from TV)

A hundred kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine being smuggled to Malaysia was found in a concealed compartment in the roof of a tour van near the border in Songkhla province.

The driver was arrested and two other suspects, one also driving a van with a hidden compartment in the roof, were later also apprehended.

Officers from Southern Border Provinces Investigation Division sub-division 2 and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board’s Region 9 had closely followed the tour van as it headed south. They intercepted it at Khuan Meed security checkpoint in tambon Khuan Meed of Songkhla's Chana district, the arresting team said on Thursday.

A search of the van uncovered 100kg of crystal meth inside a secret compartment in the roof. The 30-year-old driver was arrested. Police did not reveal his name

During questioning, the driver allegedly admitted he was delivering the drugs from Bangkok to drug network agents in the border town of Sungai Kolok, in Narathiwat.

The officers later arrested two more suspects. One, a 51-year-old, was arrested in Muang district of Narathiwat. He was driving a van, allegedly to pick up the drugs from the first suspect. A search revealed there was a secret compartment in the van's roof.

The third suspect, aged 38 years, was arrested in Sungai Kolok district police said, but gave no further details.

The seized 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth was worth about 20 million baht, but would be worth two or three times as much in Malaysia, police said.

Authorities impounded the suspects' assets for further investigation. They included seven vehicles, six blocks of land, 40,000 baht cash, 12,230 ringgit and two pistols.

The trio were charged with collusion in possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell, and related offences. All were held in custody for legal action, police said.