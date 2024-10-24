Samui villa demolition runs into hurdles

Listen to this article

Eleven illegally built luxury villas on Koh Samui in Surat Thani are being torn down. (Photo: Supaphong Chaolan)

Authorities on the tourist island of Koh Samui are trying again to get 11 illegally built luxury villas demolished after their first attempt to do so earlier this week fell flat.

Demolition work at the Ariya Residence project in tambon Maret was initially set to begin on Monday but authorities could not proceed as the project owner sent a lawyer to protest.

The process resumed on Wednesday following an order from Surat Thani deputy governor Nanthawat Charoenwan. In his capacity as acting governor, he ordered Koh Samui mayor Ramnet Jaikwang to enforce the administrative authority to have the buildings razed.

Officials arrived there to find the 11 villas occupied. The occupants refused to identify themselves or provide any information. Local authorities communicated with them through the doors about the demolition order and asked them to vacate the buildings.

Mr Ramnet said officials reported the obstruction on Monday to local police and were preparing to file a formal complaint when the deputy governor instructed him to enforce his administrative authority.

The mayor said he assigned legal specialist Panlop Meepian to supervise the demolition process upon receiving an order from provincial authorities.

Mr Panlop said a demolition notice was posted on the property and legal action would be taken against those who fail to comply. He said the municipality would hire a contractor to do the demolition work estimated to cost 11 million baht.

Administrative officials, police and troops were deployed to provide security and facilitate the work while authorities from relevant agencies observed.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing the project owner has filed a complaint with police against the officials for alleged trespassing.

The project, comprising 34 luxury villas, is operated by BS 2 Brothers Co.

A complaint about illegal construction was lodged in 2019 with the Office of the Ombudsman. A subsequent investigation found that 11 villas had been built not in accordance with the approved design.

They were ordered demolished, but the project owner did not comply.