Bangkok, Chiang Mai among world's worst cities for air pollution

Delhi was the most polluted city globally, while Hanoi ranked 4th in Southeast Asia

Buildings in Bangkok, seen from the Chao Phraya River, were covered by polluted dust on Oct 2, 2024. Small particles returned to the capital again on Friday. (Bangkok Post photo)

After the floods, air pollution follows in Thailand.

Bangkok and Chiang Mai have made it into the top 50 cities worldwide for small dust particle pollution, according to the latest data from Swiss-based IQAir.

As of 10.25am on Friday, the Thai capital ranked 13th with an air quality index (AQI) of 101, despite having briefly been ranked 7th earlier in the day. Chiang Mai ranked 43rd with an AQI of 66.

Bangkok remained under an orange alert for air quality, while the northern province was classified in the yellow zone, indicating a relatively better situation.

Delhi, India, held the position of the most polluted city globally, with an AQI of 287. In Southeast Asia, Hanoi in Vietnam ranked 4th worst with an index of 174.

Air quality monitoring primarily focuses on major cities.

In Bangkok, the highest levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter (PM2.5) were found in Nong Khaem district, recording 53.1 microgrammes per cubic metre, followed by Sathon (49.8), Bangkok Yai (49.3), Bang Bon (47.9) and Phasi Charoen (45.3). The city's average pollutant level stood at 35.5µg/m³.

Chiang Mai is still recovering from severe floods that disrupted daily activities, caused by heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Ping River. However, Bangkok appears to be safe from flooding, as the Royal Irrigation Department reported that water levels in key areas are currently below emergency thresholds.

"When the rain subsides, dust returns," Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on the BMA's Facebook page on Friday.

City Hall is implementing measures to mitigate pollution from vehicles and construction activity, particularly targeting construction trucks, Mr Chadchart said.