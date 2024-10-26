Severe weather alert issued in Korat

People gather by the harbour front during sunset as Tropical Storm Trami edges closer to Hong Kong on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

People in Nakhon Ratchasima have been warned to brace for heavy rainfall due to the influence of Tropical Storm Trami.

The Northeastern Meteorological Centre reported that Trami was about 400 kilometres southeast of Hainan, China, and was moving westward at around 20km per hour on Saturday morning.

The storm is expected to affect central Vietnam near Da Nang between Saturday and Monday but will not directly impact Thailand. However, it may lead to increased rainfall and strong winds in the northeastern region.

Provinces likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall include Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum said he had instructed relevant agencies in all 32 districts to be on alert around the clock and provide timely warnings to residents and timely assistance to those affected.

Currently, water levels in 27 reservoirs in Nakhon Ratchasima are low, with 51.2% of total storage capacity and 28.45% available for use in key reservoirs like Lam Takong.

Status of Tropical Storm Trami on Saturday. (Zoom.Earth image)

In the northern Philippines on Saturday, rescuers raced to reach people still stranded in areas made inaccessible by flooding from Trami, which has displaced nearly half a million people and killed at least 87.

The centre of slow-moving storm, locally known as Kristine, hit Luzon Island on Thursday with winds of nearly 100km per hour (60 miles per hour). Some local officials reported two months’ worth of rain falling in a day.

The storm was moving over the South China Sea on Friday, heading towards Vietnam, but the weather agency warned that Trami could loop back and linger just off the coast of the Philippines next week because of two nearby weather patterns.