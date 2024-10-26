Winter in Thailand officially begins on Tuesday

Arrival of cool season two weeks later than historical average

Frost is a regular occurrence at Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai in the coldest months of the year. (Photo: Doi Inthanon National Park)

Thailand is approaching the cool season, with average lowest temperatures in Bangkok expected to be around 16-18C, and 14-16C in nearby provinces, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The cool season in Thailand will officially begin on Tuesday, about two weeks later than the historical average, and will end in late February, said Sukanyanee Yawinchan, the department’s acting director-general.

The season’s arrival is characterised by consistently low temperatures in upper Thailand, dropping below 23C, accompanied by a drop in rainfall.

Ms Sukanyanee said the lowest temperatures this winter are expected to reach 6-8C, mainly in the upper northern and northeastern regions, with a chance of frost in mountainous areas.

In Bangkok, low temperatures are expected to fall to between 16-18C, while surrounding provinces may experience temperatures around 14-16C.

In the southern region, cool weather is expected in some areas, primarily in the upper part, along with heavy rainfall. Winds in the Gulf of Thailand will be strong, with wave heights reaching 2-3 metres, while waves in the Andaman Sea could be up to 2m.

Between November and December, tropical cyclones may approach or move through the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, potentially bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to many areas. Waves in the Gulf could reach 3-5m, posing a risk of storm surge. The public is urged to closely monitor Meteorological Department announcements.

Bangkok air alert

In Bangkok, meanwhile, PM2.5 dust particle levels exceeded standard values at 36 monitoring stations on Friday, with the highest concentration recorded in Nong Khaem district, according to the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM).

Due to a cold air mass spreading over the northern region, the capital has been experiencing still weather conditions from Friday to Sunday, leading to increased dust accumulation in the atmosphere.

The Center has advised the public to help reduce PM2.5 levels by minimising personal vehicle use, checking air quality on the Air4Thai website, wearing masks outdoors, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.

The Meteorological Department also warned residents north of the Chao Phraya Dam to be alert for rising water levels, with Tropical Storm Trami expected to hit China and Vietnam until Monday.

This will likely bring more rain and gusty winds to some areas in northern, northeastern, central and eastern Thailand. Provinces expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall include Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phangnga, Phuket, Trang and Satun.

Bangkok may also experience rain, which could help alleviate the dust situation after Sunday.