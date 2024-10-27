No Thais hurt in attack on Tehran as diplomats monitor situation

Iranians walk next to an anti-Israel billboard on a street after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday announced that no Thai nationals had been affected by the recent Israel attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Nikorndej Balankura, the ministry's spokesman, said the Thai Embassy in Tehran had kept the ministry informed about the situation. No Thai nationals were affected by the attack, he said, citing information from the Thai Association in Iran.

He said the ministry was also informed that Iran's air defence system had fended off air attacks on military targets in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam.

The ministry and Thai diplomats in the Middle East are closely monitoring the conflict between Israel and Iran, he said. All Thai nationals in conflict areas in the Middle East should stay tuned for Thai embassy alerts, he said.

Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Tehran on Saturday warned that Thais in Iran should refrain from visiting venues near military sites and crowded places. They should also keep their passports with them at all times so they can leave the country during an emergency, it said.