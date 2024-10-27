Tropical Storm Trami brings more rains and strong winds

Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue residents after flood waters rose from heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Trami, in Bicol, Philippines, October 23, 2024. PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS

The Meteorological Department warns of rains and strong winds due to Tropical Storm Trami which is expected to land in central Vietnam on Sunday.

Sukanyanee Yawinchan, acting director-general of the department, said early Sunday morning that the tropical storm was about 130 kilometres northeast of Da Nang at 4am on Sunday and would land in central Vietnam on the same day.

The storm would bring more rains, strong winds and heavy downpours in some areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central Plain and the East, she said.

Later the storm will move along the Vietnamese coast and return to the South China Sea. It will weaken on Monday and Tuesday and rains will decline in the upper parts of Thailand then.

From Sunday to Tuesday stronger northwesterly winds over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will cause rains in the region.

The Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains in provinces as follows.

On Sunday

North: Phetchabun, Phichit and Phitsanulok provinces

Northeast: Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon

Central Plain: Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Greater Bangkok, Lop Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Sing Buri and Suphan Buri

East: Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Trat

South: Phangnga, Phuket, Satun and Trang

On Monday

Northeast: Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani

South: Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Trang

On Tuesday

South: Chumphon, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Trang.