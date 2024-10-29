Thailand’s 4-month-long winter begins

Workers clean the Kiew Mae Pan nature trail in the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai province on Monday. The national park is a popular destination in winter. (Photo from the Facebook page of Doi Inthanon National Park)

Winter started in Thailand on Tuesday with the arrival of a high pressure system from China and the cool season will likely continue for about four months, until February, according to the Meteorological Department.

Temperatures are expected to drop 2-4 degrees Celsius in the Northeast and the upper North and 1-3°C in the Central Plain and the upper South through the week until Sunday. Thunderstorms and strong winds are possible in some areas of these regions.

Rainfall is forecast to increase along the southern region's east coast facing the Gulf of Thailand, brought by cool winds over the Gulf.

The department expects the cool season to remain with us until mid-February. Forecast lows average 20-21°C, compared with an average 21.6°C during the previous cool season, the weather office said.