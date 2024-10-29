Ex-Russian soldier arrested after rivals receive death threat

An immigration officer with a chart detailing the arrest of Russian national Milo Yanovich, 25, and the seizure of 110 rounds of ammunition at his condo room in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok. (Photo: Immigration Bureau)

A former Russian mercenary who allegedly threatened to shoot his compatriot rivals was arrested after 100 rounds of ammunition were found in his condominium room in Bangkok.

Immigration police detained a man they named only as "Milo", a Russian national, 25, at his room at a condominium in Makkasan area of Ratchathewi district on Monday, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, the Immigration Bureau deputy chief, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said police also seized from him a firearm magazine and 110 rounds of ammunition in a range of calibres.

The suspect's full name was not given out by police, but his name was later reported to be Milo Yanovich.

His arrest followed a complaint by a man who declined to be named that a Russian living in a condominium in Ratchathewi district sent him a message and photos of weapons, threatening to kill him and others one by one, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said.

Immigration police found out where the Russian man lived. They obtained a Criminal Court search warrant, went through his room and found the ammunition and gun magazine in a box near the wardrobe.

During questioning, Mr Yanovich allegedly said he was previously a Russian mercenary soldier. He claimed the seized magazine and ammunition did not belong to him but to a Thai friend. However, he could not remember the name of his Thai friend.

Mr Yanovich was held for illegal possession of weapons and handed over to Din Daeng police for legal action.