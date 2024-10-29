Polluting trucks to be banned from 9 Bangkok districts

Listen to this article

An official checks the condition of a vehicle on Phahon Yothin Road in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Jan 19, 2024, as part of a campaign to curb air pollution. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​l)

Nine districts in Bangkok will be designated as low-emission zones next year, with polluting trucks having six wheels or more to be banned from entering when fine dust particles reach hazardous levels.

The ban is among the measures announced on Tuesday by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to fight PM2.5 pollution, which tends to worsen in the cool season.

Trucks with six wheels or more that emit exhaust fumes above a certain level will be banned from the nine designated districts for three days when air pollution from fine dust particles in five districts reaches the red zone, defined as 75 microgrammes per cubic metre of air or more. Only vehicles proven to have clean engines based on a checklist of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will be exempted from the ban.

The ban order will be announced 24 hours in advance and will take effect for three days. Violators face fines up to 2,000 baht and/or up to one month in jail.

Starting next month, the BMA will allow all trucks to apply for the “green list” if the owners can prove that their vehicles and engines have been well maintained to meet City Hall guidelines. Once they are on the “green list”, they will be excluded from the ban.

Mr Chadchart acknowledged that the BMA has no authority to control traffic, but he said City Hall would use the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act to enforce the ban. The law permits provincial governors to crack down on the causes of pollution in their jurisdiction.

Mr Chadchart said 257 closed-circuit cameras installed all over Bangkok would aid officials in checking all trucks violating the ban. Officials would also be sent to visit sites suspected of emitting pollution into the air.

He encouraged office workers to work from home whenever five districts reach red-zone levels of pollution, for two consecutive days to keep cars off the roads.

The nine districts designated as low-emission zones are:

Bang Rak

Dusit

Klong San

Pathumwan

Phaya Thai

Phra Nakhon

Pomprap Sattruphai

Samphanthawong

Sathon.

The districts are located within the boundary of the inner ring road that connects Ratchadaphisek with Charan Sanitwong roads.

Bangkok in recent years has been facing growing problems from fine-dust air pollution from November to the start of summer around March.

The capital ranked 50th for the world’s dirtiest air at 3pm on Tuesday with an IQAir index of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre, designated “moderate” or yellow. The worst air in the world was in Lahore in Pakistan, at 240.