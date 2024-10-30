Muslim prayer leader shot dead in Yala

A spent bullet casing, one of at least 10 found on the road near the body of the imam, a former police officer, shot dead from ambush on Tuesday night in Muang district of Yala. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA — A Muslim religious leader was shot dead in front of his house as he returned home from a local mosque in Muang district of Yala on Tuesday night.

The slain prayer leader was Phu-ad Rasaeming, 54, a retired police senior sergeant major formerly at Lam Mai station in Muang district and imam of Muhayeerin mosque at Namyen village of tambon Lam Mai.

The attack was reported to police about 8.17pm on Tuesday.

Police, soldiers and local officials sent to the scene found him lying dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and his head in front of his house.

At least 10 spent bullet casings were collected from the scene, police said.

The imam was riding a motorcycle when attacked, returning to his home from the mosque about 200 metres away. Police said he was ambushed by at least three men hiding in the darkness and firing automatic weapons and shotguns.

Police were investigating, still unsure whether the attack was related to a personal matter or to southern unrest.