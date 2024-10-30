Holidaying Aussie dies in Pattaya hotel room

Listen to this article

The hotel room in Pattaya where the 27-year-old Australian was found dead on the floor on Wednesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI - A 27-year-old Australian collapsed and died in a Pattaya hotel room in the presence of his highly intoxicated male friend, police said.

Police and rescue workers called to the scene found the young man lying dead on his back in a fourth floor room of the hotel on Pattaya Sai 3 Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Wednesday.

He was wearing only a pair of black shorts, showing tattoos on his torso. Some ketamine, an illegal drug, and cannabis were on a room table, police said.

A friend of the victim was also in the room. He was heavily intoxicated and was given first aid before being taken to a hospital.

Hotel lobby staff told police they heard loud noises coming from the floors above and went upstairs to see what was going on. On arriving at the fourth floor they found the dead man's friend in a state of panic, loudly demanding to know what happened, and the victim unconscious on the floor.

Police initially believed the young man had overdosed, collapsed and died. There were no signs of violence.

His friend would be questioned later, after he recovered, police said.

The dead man's name was being withheld until his family in Australia was informed.