Father detains children after heated quarrel with wife

The man on the right in blue allegedly detained and threatened his two children after a quarrel with his wife. He is being escorted away by police after releasing them, in Bangkok's Bang Rak district on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: rescuer Nonthawat Wissuthipat Facebook account)

Police were called to a house in Bangkok's Bang Rak district where an angry man was detaining his two children and allegedly threatening to injure them after a heated argument with his wife - who had stormed out of the house.

He allegedly poured petrol around inside the row house and threatened to set it on fire, according to Thai media reports.

The boy,11 and the girl, 8, were later released unhurt.

The drama began when the couple had a heated quarrel at their home in Trok Khun Nava alley in Bang Rak district about 3pm on Wednesday. The woman left the house, Thai media reported.

Neighbours said the man appeared very agitated, detained the two children with him in the house and allegedly threatened to injure them. He also poured petrol around inside the house, according to the reports.

Fire crews were deployed to the scene.

Bang Rak police and rescue workers tried to calm him down, asking him to free the children. After lengthy talks, he agreed to release them about 4.55pm according to the reports, which lacked additional detail.

He was then taken to Bang Rak police station.

No names were given in the reports.