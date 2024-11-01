No more free rides for BRT commuters

BRT riders have to pay a fee of 15 baht per trip, starting Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Riders on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Bangkok will need to purchase e-tickets, starting Friday, as City Hall has ended over a year of free rides.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced a 15-baht fare for BRT passengers, who can pay using Rabbit Cards or the BRT E-Ticket Line account. Senior citizens will pay a reduced fare of 11 baht.

Commuters had enjoyed free rides since September last year, following the conclusion of a previous concession held by Bangkok Mass Transit System, commonly known as the BTS Skytrain, in August.

This year, the BTS Skytrain operator won the new concession for the BRT system, stretching 16 kilometres between Sathon and Ratchaphruek roads, at a bidding price of 465 million baht.

The BMA has also replaced the old BRT buses with a new fleet of electric vehicles (EVs).