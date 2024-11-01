Pattaya banks on big tunnel to end persistent floods

Pattaya is hopeful that a large tunnel under construction will drain floodwater and prevent the city from flooding. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

The people of Pattaya are hopeful that a new drainage tunnel will help resolve the resort city's persistent flooding issues caused by heavy rainfall.

Pattaya deputy mayor Manote Nongyai said on Friday that the big tunnel project has resumed and is expected to be operational by early next year, in time for the wet season, which runs from May to October.

The coastal city is installing a two-metre diameter drainage tunnel to address flooding. The project encountered delays due to route adjustments from an upcoming high-speed train construction.

The city administration relies on the project to divert floodwater from downtown and surrounding areas to Na Kluea canal, which leads to the sea in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Pattaya is located in a low-lying area making it prone to take water overflowing mainly from Nong Pla Lai and Huay Yai reservoirs. Flood-risk areas include Sukhumvit Road in southern Pattaya and Sai Sam Road.