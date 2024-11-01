Typhoon Kong-rey kills one Thai in Taiwan

Fallen trees lie on the ground after Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

One Thai was killed in a car accident during the super typhoon in Taiwan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Friday that the ministry was informed by the Thailand Economic and Trade Office in Taipei that one Thai worker died in a car accident in Nantou city due to the impact of Typhoon Kong-rey, one of the biggest typhoons to hit the island in decades. The deceased was identified as Rungsini Hothiwong. She was from Sukhothai.

He said the Thai office contacted the Labour Ministry and local authorities in Thailand to inform the family of the deceased and has informed them about compensation.