10 'model' provinces to reckon with tackling drug problems

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reviews a chart while being briefed on the anti-drug initiative at Wat Ban Khew Thung in Thawatchaburi district, Roi Et, during her visit on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

The government has announced 10 pilot provinces to test out ways of combatting issues related to narcotics.

During a visit to the northeastern province of Roi Et, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stressed that drug issues affect not only users and their families but society as a whole.

She said drug problems pose an obstacle to national development and hinder the success of other policies, making this a top priority for the government, which has already announced the initiative to parliament.

Ms Paetongtarn said the anti-drug campaign in Thawatchaburi district of Roi Et and Tha Wang Pha district of Nan in the North have made significant progress, so the government decided to extend the initiative to 10 more provinces.

They are Chiang Mai in the North; Uthai Thani, Pathum Thani, and Prachuap Khiri Khan in the central region; Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom in the Northeast; the eastern province of Rayong; and the southern provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang and Narathiwat.

"These ten provinces will serve as pilot areas for the intensified anti-drug initiative," she told the meeting on the drug policy, which was attended by national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet and Narcotics Control Board secretary-general Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakboon.

In September, when the government kicked off its narcotic suppression policy, the Thawatchaburi Model and the Tha Wang Pha Model were both highlighted.

The first focuses on cooperation from the community, suppression and rehabilitation, while the other focuses on a whole-system addiction mitigation approach, including the arrest and seizure of drug dealers' assets and guiding those who pass rehabilitation to live a normal life.

Ms Paetongtarn on Friday instructed the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to centralise its database for improved data sharing, saying the information will be used to enhance operations and policy implementation.

Regarding efforts to curb the drug trade, the prime minister stressed the importance of asset seizure as a tool in combating the abuse and trade of narcotics.

She also called for strict scrutiny of officials to ensure they are not complicit in this, thus fostering greater public trust and confidence.

On drug rehabilitation, she said the ONCB, local administrative bodies, the Ministry of Public Health, police, and the military will continue working together to support individuals seeking treatment.

Career training is also important because it helps former drug users rebuild their lives with pride, she said, noting the government will prioritise career training in the next meeting.

According to Ms Paetongtarn, the government is fully prepared to support all relevant agencies willing to join forces in tackling the drug problem.

She urged the other provinces to proceed with confidence, saying the success of the anti-drug campaign in Roi Et is proof they can also accomplish the goal.