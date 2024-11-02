Zoo body slams monastery's use of hippo

Listen to this article

Some of the pygmy hippo inspired 'wealth-blessing' charms and talismans created by a Buddhist monastery are causing concern among zoo authorities. (Photos: fB/sritanyasmileland2567)

The Zoological Park Organization has slammed a Buddhist monastery for using the image of "Moo Deng", the pygmy hippo and social media sensation, to produce Moo Deng trinkets used as sacred objects for wealth.

Mr Attapon Srihayrun, the director of the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand, yesterday addressed the controversy surrounding the monastery's creation of "Moo Deng, the wealth-blessing hippo" talismans, saying those who believe in the holiness of the objects have misunderstood the pygmy hippo.

He added that Moo Deng possesses no spiritual powers or abilities to bring blessings and wealth. He suggested that Moo Deng's charm could better serve educational and conservation purposes rather than be used for superstitious practices.

Mr Attapon noted that using Moo Deng's image on products like clothing and accessories is acceptable. However, he raised concerns about exploiting the animal's likeness for religious and superstitious beliefs, emphasising that animals have no role in magic or sanctity.

He also asked for help from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) and the National Office of Buddhism in monitoring such practices to prevent misunderstandings about what is appropriate.

The development came after pictures of monk-led ceremonies blessing Moo Deng figurines and images emerged online.

A monk at the Anant Buraparam monastery in tambon Huai Yai of Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district, who was involved in the ceremonies, clarified that the monastery did not bless the figurines as the public perceived, saying one of his followers brought them to the monastery to give them to the participants of the ceremonies.