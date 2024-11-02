Loy Krathong to shine at Wat Arun

The Loy Krathong festival is celebrated in 2022 at Wat Arun, also known as the Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok Yai district. (Photo: River Festival Thailand)

Wat Arun Ratchawararam, also known as the Temple of Dawn, will host a Loy Krathong festival on Nov 15, with the festival's theme song being performed in multiple languages to help visitors understand its significance.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the Suntharaporn Band will perform the song in various languages, including Thai, English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Spanish.

She said the Culture Ministry's Department of Cultural Promotion has worked with multiple partners to promote the festival and raise public awareness of its cultural significance.

Ms Sudawan said social media will be central to the effort, allowing people worldwide to learn about Loy Krathong traditions. Her ministry also urged all parties to avoid using fireworks and sky lanterns to ensure a safe experience.

Staff are also encouraging eco-friendly materials for making krathong instead of using bread krathong, which can cause water pollution.

Ms Sudawan said partnerships with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are organising festivities in five key cities known for their unique Loy Krathong celebrations -- Chiang Mai, Tak, Sukhothai, Samut Sakhon, and Roi Et.

Meanwhile, deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said Bangkok's main festival locations for this year will be the same as in previous years: the Rama VIII Bridge and Khlong Ong Ang.

Additionally, he said a digital Loy Krathong festival will be held at Bangkok City Hall on Nov 15 in partnership with AEON Thailand Foundation, Wat Suthat, the Department of Tourism, and private organisations.

The event will include food vendors, with proceeds to be donated to Wat Suthat for temple restorations. As for Khlong Ong Ang, he said talks are being held with the district office on the plan.

Mr Sanon said Santiphap Park in Ratchathewi district may also host a digital Loy Krathong festival. However, due to its small size and last year's water quality issues, further planning is needed.