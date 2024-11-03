FM pushes regional partnerships

Listen to this article

Maris: Thailand in ideal place to profit

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Saturday that Thailand aims to work with South Asian countries on food, energy and human security to boost trade with the Southeast region.

Mr Maris stressed the strategic importance of South Asia after attending a meeting with Thai ambassadors and consuls based in the region during his visit to India on Friday.

He said the region is home to nearly two billion residents, about a quarter of the world's population, and serves as a vital nexus of land and maritime connectivity, making it a focal point of geopolitical and economic interest.

He said that given Thailand's central position linking South and Southeast Asia, the country works closely with South Asian countries through the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Plus Three, with each region having a population of around two billion people.

The minister also highlighted Thailand's potential to ease trade links between South Asia and Central Asia, including countries like Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, which is connected to Europe.

Mr Maris noted that India, with its long-standing diplomatic ties with Thailand, is Thailand's most significant partner in South Asia.

He said he met India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday to discuss various topics, including potential cooperation to drive sustainable regional development.

Mr Maris said this partnership is part of Thailand's strategic agenda, especially under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration, which seeks to strengthen ties with emerging economies.

He also highlighted the importance of Bangladesh, a country with high potential but currently facing economic and political challenges, and Sri Lanka, another key partner that shares cultural ties with Thailand, particularly in Buddhism, trade and investment.

In addition, he said he has directed Thai diplomats in the region to prioritise a people-centred foreign policy, focusing on three main pillars.

Mr Maris said the first pillar is food security, the second revolves around energy security, and the third relates to human security.

He added the meeting would also cover potential defence and military collaborations and opportunities for joint training exercises with India, Pakistan, and other South Asian countries.

The minister also underscored the importance of tourism and cultural exchange, including medical tourism, which can leverage Thailand's strategic location for the good of the economy, growth and jobs.