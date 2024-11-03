Bangkok's City Hall to enact new pet policy

Listen to this article

An owner dresses her dogs at a pet exposition in Bangkok in May. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will implement a new policy to regulate the number of domesticated cats and dogs in the city.

Surachit Phongsinghvithya, president of the Bangkok Council, said on Saturday the council recently approved an amendment to its regulation on pet ownership and release.

The amendment will be submitted to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt for publication in the Royal Gazette. The regulation will take effect 360 days after the announcement, he said.

Napapol Jirakul, a council member representing Bangkok Noi district and chairman of the special committee overseeing the change, said the amendment aims to limit the number of dogs and cats per household to maintain public health, prevent disease, and reduce nuisances in Bangkok.

"Bangkok will be zoned to control the number of dogs and cats owners can keep, based on their living area," he said.

For a condominium unit or rental space of 20m²-80m², the BMA will permit one or two pets.

For homes or units larger than 80m²-200m², owners can keep up to three pets. Properties with 200m²-400m² may have up to four pets, while spaces larger than 400m² are allowed up to six pets.

The regulation also imposes special restrictions on certain dog breeds, including pit bull terriers, bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, Rottweilers, and Fila Brasileiro. Owners of these breeds must obtain special permission.

The regulation also prohibits raising dogs and cats in public places or on another person's property without permission.

Additionally, each pet owner must have their pets microchipped in line with Bangkok's identification criteria for pet ownership.

Those who violate the regulation may face penalties under the Public Health Act 1992 and its amendments.

Fines may reach up to 10,000 baht, and owners could face up to one month of imprisonment if their dog bites another person or another person's pet. If a dog barks loudly, causing a public nuisance, the owner may face a maximum penalty of one month's imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 baht.

The BMA estimates that 198,682 dogs and cats live in the capital, including 53,991 owned dogs, 8,945 stray dogs, 115,821 owned cats, and 19,925 stray cats.

The BMA's Health Department operates a mobile veterinary unit to provide sterilisation services for stray animals in each area to reduce the number of strays. Aggressive dogs will be taken to the Bangkok Dog Control and Shelter, located in Prawet district.

"By enforcing this regulation, the issue of pets and stray animals causing disruptions in Bangkok will be addressed, making the city safer for everyone and placing greater responsibility on pet owners to properly care for their pets," he said.