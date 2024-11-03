Navy chief visits Koh Kut amid row

Tourists' vehicles queue up in Trat province as they are heading for Koh Kut and Koh Chang islands. (File photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit visited Koh Kut and assured Thais that the navy’s duty is to protect national interests and the sovereign territory to the full.

Adm Jirapol touched down on Koh Kut island in Trat province by helicopter on Saturday to boost the morale of navy personnel stationed along Thailand’s eastern maritime border.

He emphasised the RTN’s core mission is to safeguard the nation and maintain the integrity of Thailand’s maritime boundaries as established by the government.

He assured the public that the navy is committed to protecting national sovereignty and ensuring security in the area.

During his visit, Adm Jirapol evaluated the living conditions of personnel, reviewed their equipment readiness and inspected the connectivity between the base and the central command in Bangkok.

He noted that operational capabilities have improved, though challenges remain, particularly with keeping adequate stocks of support infrastructure like water and electricity systems.

Addressing concerns over a maritime dispute with neighbouring Cambodia, the navy chief reiterated that the overlapping claim area (OCA) between the two nations has not led to conflict, adding the area remains peaceful, with both Thai and Cambodian fishermen working within their respective waters.

When asked about government negotiations regarding maritime resource-sharing with Cambodia, Adm Jirapol said such discussions are handled by government officials.

“The navy is doing its best to safeguard the nation’s sovereign territory and maritime resources”, he said. “The two countries aren’t in conflict over the OCA.”

Thai officials have recently highlighted concerns about the 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to the OCA, which led to much domestic debate.

Thai Sang Thai Party deputy secretary Saknarong Siriporn Na Rajasima expressed concerns the MoU, which allows resource sharing in the OCA, effectively acknowledges Cambodia’s maritime boundary claim including ownership of Koh Kut, a move he believes contravenes international law.

Concerned by the prospect of territorial loss, he urged the government to avoid resource-sharing agreements until a new formal maritime boundary cancels the 2001 MoU, arguing it contradicts the 1958 Geneva Convention on the Continental Shelf, ratified by Thailand in 1968.

When the Palang Pracharath Party made similar claims, the government said no talks with Cambodia were underway and wondered about the party’s motives in claiming otherwise.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party list MP and former foreign affairs minister Noppadon Pattama played down the gravity of the situation, explaining the island is recognised as Thai territory under the Siam-France Treaty, and no one can transfer it to Cambodia.