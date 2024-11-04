Chilly morning on Thailand’s highest mountain

Tourists enjoy the chilly morning on Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai on Monday. (Photos: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - It was a chilly Monday morning at the top of Thailand's tallest mountain, Doi Inthanon, where the temperature dropped to a cool 7°C.

It was the coolest morning there so far this season, and the weather change is attracting a large number of visitors.

On Sunday, 4,088 people visited the 1,850-metre-high mountain - 2,969 were Thais and 1,119 foreigners. They arrived in 1,302 vehicles.

Nearby, the lowest temperatures were 11°C at Kew Mae Pan viewpoint and 13°C degrees at the national park offices.

The Meteorological Department said on Monday that a high pressure system moving in from China would bring temperatures in the North down by another 1-2°C.