MoU with Cambodia can’t be revoked unilaterally, says minister

'No doubt at all' about Thai sovereignty over Koh Kut

A beach on the Thai island of Koh Kut, in Trat on the border with Cambodia. (file photo)

Thailand cannot unilaterally revoke the contentious 2001 resources memorandum of understanding with Cambodia, but there is no question Koh Kut island belongs to Thailand, the interior minister said on Monday.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also a deputy prime minister, said at Government House that the MoU could not be changed or revoked without the agreement of Cambodia.

He was responding to demands by vested groups, including the opposition Palang Pracharath Party and some academics, to annul the agreement over fears it placed at risk Thai sovereignty over Koh Kut, a border island in Trat province.

He said there was no doubt that Koh Kut was a part of Thailand.

“As the interior minister, I confirm that Koh Kut undoubtedly and completely belongs to Thailand. Fellow Thais live there and it is recognised as a district of Trat,” Mr Anutin said.

There should be no doubt about sovereignty over Koh Kut. There were documents, including a royal command, which testify to the general acceptance that Koh Kut belongs to Thailand, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the 2001 MoU related to an overlapping claim area with Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand. It had nothing to do with Koh Kut and the memorandum had not been revoked during the tenure of the Abhisit Vejjajiva government, as some people had claimed.

He also said that if there was any discussion on joint marine interests, the government would demand the talks also cover demarcation.

Mr Phumtham said that he disagreed with any proposal to move the border regarding Koh Kut.

According to Sontirat Sontijirawong, head of academic and policy affairs at the Palang Pracharath Party, the Abhisit cabinet had agreed in principle to revoke the MoU on Nov 10, 2009. Leaders and members of some present coalition parties had been in the Abhisit government at the time, he said.

These parties included Bhumjaithai, Mr Sontirat said. Mr Anutin is leader of the Bhumjaithai Party.

“I would like current coalition parties to confirm the intention to cancel the 2001 MoU, as they did in that previous cabinet, to protect the national interest and prevent conflict of interest involving any influential and capitalistic group,” said Mr Sonti, who is a former energy and commerce minister.