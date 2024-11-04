Thailand to send 800 workers to Israel despite conflict

A crater and damage to part of a chicken farm in Shtula, a community impacted by barrages of projectiles launched from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in northern Israel, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

The Department of Employment will send 800 workers to Israel this month despite the ongoing conflict in the region, as many Thais continue to show interest in working in the country, DoE chief Somchai Morakotsriwan said on Monday.

Mr Somchai assured the workers will only be deployed in safe areas, noting employment agencies are banned from sending Thai workers to conflict zones in northern Israel.

In case the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates further, Mr Somchai said the government will draw up a plan to evacuate the workers to safety. He said representatives from the Labour Ministry have reached out to officials from the Israel Embassy in Bangkok to discuss the issue.

When asked if the decision would put the workers' lives at risk, Mr Somchai said suspending the cooperation won't ensure the workers' safety, as if they really want to work in Israel, they will find a way to go on their own — which would make it harder for the government to keep track and protect them.

The high demand for jobs in Israel is reflected in the attendance numbers for a recent recruitment drive at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, which saw thousands of prospective workers sit for a skills test.

Marius Savescu, a representative of an Israeli recruitment agency, said Israeli companies are looking to fill about 2,000 positions, with many looking for carpenters, ironsmiths, bricklayers, and tilers. The agency said most companies are seeking male applicants aged 25-45.

According to Mr Savescu, at least 3,000-4,000 additional workers will be needed in Israel’s construction sector before the end of the year. The demand is expected to rise to 10,000 next year, he added.

Last year, 2,174 Chiang Rai locals left for various jobs in Israel. Three were killed, one injured, and two rescued after being held hostage after the Hamas attack that took place in October 2023.

Regarding Hezbollah's rocket attack in the northern city of Metula, which killed four Thai workers and injured one, Mr Somchai said the Labour Ministry is in talks with Israeli authorities regarding repatriation and compensation under Israeli labour laws.

The DoE will also work with the Overseas Employment Fund unit to provide financial aid to the victims’ families as soon as possible.

They are expected to receive 40,000 baht for funeral expenses and another 40,000 baht for their descendants, said Mr Somchai.