PDPC warns companies to safeguard data privacy

Listen to this article

The Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) has warned companies and government agencies to strictly safeguard people's data privacy in light of growing privacy violation complaints this year.

According to PDPC secretary-general Siwaruk Siwamogsatham, 342 people have filed complaints about data security breaches with the PDPC in the first nine months of the year. The majority of them, or 63 complaints, were directed against state agencies they held culpable for their data privacy leak.

The PDPC found diverse complaints, including 29 about data privacy violations in finance, 23 in insurance, five in telecommunication and four in online sales. Of the 342 complaints, 273 are being processed.

Mr Siwaruk said complainants are desperate for an answer. Many went to the respective companies or state agencies to file the complaints, only to see the investigation proceed at a snail's pace.

He warned a foot-dragging response would be met with a heavy fine.

Mr Siwaruk insisted companies and agencies must strictly comply with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) to prevent personal data from being leaked or stolen.

The PDPC is working to raise awareness of the importance of information security with related agencies. Close attention is paid to the protection of personal data in businesses and commerce, said the PDPC secretary-general.

Anyone who has had their personal data violated can petition the PDPC at the PDPA Centre on Chaeng Watthana Road.

They can hand the petition to the centre in person or online through the PDPC website (pdpc.or.th) or email, as the PDPC can provide suggestions and legal assistance to petitioners, he said.