Bus-truck collision in Phrae, 45 people injured

The bus, travelling from Bangkok to Chiang Saen district in Chiang Rai province, lies on its side after the collision with a lorry in Song district in Phrae province on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Highways Department)

A bus heading to Chiang Rai from Bangkok and a trailer truck collided in Song district in Phrae province on Tuesday morning, injuring 45 people.

The Highways Department said the collision occurred about 6.15am on highway 103. The interprovincial bus ended up overturned on the side of the road.

There were no details given about the truck and its occupants, who were said to be uninjured.

The air-conditioned bus was carrying 47 passengers and crew. It left the capital on Monday night and Channel 3 said its final destination was Chiang Saen district in Chiang Rai province.

Ramphu Chantapatu, chief of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office in Phrae, told the Public Relations Department that 45 people on the bus were injured, one of them seriously. All were taken to Song Hospital, she said.

The cause of the accident and how it happened was still being investigated, police said.