Policeman shot returning from mosque in Pattani

Listen to this article

The motorcycle ridden by Pol Capt Abdulhadee Yuerae, 52, of Pattani's Mayo police station, lies in scrub on the roadside after he was shot and injured in Yarang district on Monday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A police officer was shot and wounded by a motorcycle gunman while returning home from a local mosque in Yarang district on Monday night.

Pol Capt Abdulhadee Yuerae, 52, is a deputy inspector at Pattani's Mayo police station.

He was attacked about 8.20pm while riding a motorcycle home after prayer at a mosque in tambon Pitumudee, Pol Col Warin Wanthongchai, superintendent of Yarang police station, said on Tuesday morning.

Two men came up behind him on a motorcycle and the pillion rider opened fire without any warning. Pol Capt Abdulhadee lost control and fell from his bike as it ran off the road.

The first bullet had hit his mobile phone, which was in a pocket on the left side of his shirt, and the second went through the officer's cheek.

Pol Capt Abdulhadee was able to pull out his gun and fired three shots in retaliation. One of his attackers was believed to have been hit. They both immediately fled.

A good citizen took the wounded policeman to Yarang Hospital.

Police investigators found five spent bullet casings at the scene.

Pol Col Warin said investigators were checking with hospitals as the injured attacker might seek treatment. They were also examining surveillance footage from cameras along the escape route, hoping to track their movements.

It was the third attack recently that targeted police returning home from a mosque in the deep South.

Most recently, a Muslim prayer leader who was a retired police officer was shot dead in front of his house as he returned from a mosque in Muang district of Yala on the night of Oct 29.