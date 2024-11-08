Princess shares Year of the Snake drawing

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has issued a cartoon drawing featuring snake caricatures. (Photo: Phufa)

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has issued a drawing featuring snake caricatures that represent the animal zodiac for the coming Year of the Snake.

The artwork will be featured on greeting cards and other products available at Phufa Shop outlets.

According to a press release from the Phufa Shop, the drawing features three small snakes and three ladders and is accompanied by a poem composed by the princess.

“The Year of the Snake 2568. Snakes climb up the stairs. Make constant progress in life. We used to play a game of snakes and ladders. This year, we will enjoy a happy life. Hardship will remain, but we can still manage to fight on. We will keep climbing higher up the ladder,” the poem says.

The princess has granted the shop permission to print the drawings and verse on greeting cards as well as other products, including polo T-shirts. People can visit the 19 branches of the Phufa Shop or its website to learn more.

It has become an annual tradition for the princess to draw a cartoon of the animal zodiac for the following year, to be printed on the shop’s products, such as T-shirts, bags, caps, greeting cards, stationery and notebooks.

These are often accompanied by a poem and have become very popular items that people buy for themselves or as New Year gifts for others.