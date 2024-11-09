British bikers nabbed for disturbance in Phuket

Listen to this article

Police pose with a group of British nationals who were apprehended in Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

Nine British nationals riding around Phuket in the early hours have been apprehended for disturbing the public peace after police received numerous complaints from residents and tourists.

The disturbances were reported around 1am Thursday as the group rode their motorcycles in a reckless and noisy manner on Khok San Road, heading towards Muang district of the resort island, said Pol Col Ekarat Plaiduang, superintendent of the Chalong police station.

Police were able to locate the bikers the following day. The individuals had rented the bikes from the Patong area for their late-night joyride.

All nine were summoned to the police station, where they faced charges of disturbing the peace.

Their documents were reviewed, and they were subsequently fined for their actions, which have been officially recorded.