Pathum Thani official stabbed to death

Woman found with 11 stab wounds to neck, but no signs of struggle or robbery in house

Police and forensic experts inspect a house in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani, where a senior official at the Khlong Sam tambon administration organisation was found dead with 11 stab wounds to her neck. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A senior local administrator was found dead with multiple stab wounds to her neck at her house in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani on Friday night.

The incident happened at village Moo 8 in tambon Khlong Sam, said Pol Lt Kriangkrai Srimai, deputy investigation chief at the Khlong Luang police station, who was alerted at about 10.50pm on Friday.

Police, local officials, forensic experts and rescue workers found the body of a woman, identified later as Vorakanok Thepphimol, 57, dead with 11 stab wounds to her neck in front of the bathroom of the one-storey house, located in the same compound as her younger sister’s house.

There were some knife wounds to her right hand and bloodstains on the floor. Police said there were no traces of a struggle or ransacking of the house. Her gold necklace with a Buddha amulet, her mobile phones and other valuables remained intact.

Vorakanok was the chief administrator at the Khlong Sam tambon administration organisation (TAO).

Bongkot Kaewkrom, 51, the victim’s younger sister who found the body, told police that she heard her sister screaming loudly twice at about 9.30pm on Friday. She rushed to the house and found her sister lying in a pool of blood. She immediately alerted police and local rescuers.

She said her sister had no conflicts with anyone. Vorakanok had worked at the TAO since 1996 and had never complained about problems at her office.

She saw her sister working at home at about 3pm on Friday. Her house is about 20 metres from her sister’s house.

At about 5pm, Vorakanok’s son came to the house to pick up his grandmother, who often stayed at Vorakanok’s house, said Ms Bongkot.

Phuchit Thepphimol told police that his mother looked normal when she came out to see him when he left her house around 7pm. He was in the dark about what happened.

Pol Col Kiarttisak Mitprasart, chief of the Khlong Luang police station, said investigators were examining closed-circuit television cameras in nearby areas to find possible clues.

Police have not yet established the motive for the death.

The body was sent to Thammasat University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.